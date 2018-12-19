How to Get Le Monarque (Exotic Bow) in Destiny 2

A new update for Destiny 2 has recently released and it brought another wave of content to the game. While the meat of the patch is the new Izanami Forge on Nessus, Bungie has also made the Exotic bow, Le Monarque, available for players to acquire. However, obtaining this Exotic is a little different than others in Forsaken.

Le Monarque is a random drop from the Gofannon and Izamani Forges on Nessus, meaning you’ll need to grind this activity if you want the bow. So far, all reports indicate that this weapon is only obtainable via these forges and not as a normal drop or from challenges. Even though you can grind the new Izanami Forge, we actually recommend just running the Gofannon Forge instead. Not only is it a lower Light, but the entire encounter is easier than Izanami.

If you plan to try and obtain Le Monarque, we suggest that you be a minimum of 615 Light. This ensures that you won’t be a big hindrance to your fireteam and can efficiently deal damage to the boss. Supers we suggest running include: Well of Radiance, Hammers of Sol, Stormtrance, Nova Warp, and Blade Barrage.

For the unfamiliar, Le Monarque is a Void Bow that fires poison arrows after a full draw. If you land a precision hit a cloud of poison will spawn and damage enemies around the afflicted target. This makes a potent PvE and PvP weapon that can rapidly take out groups of foes and pour damage onto challenging enemies.

It may take some time, but if you keep at it Le Monarque will be all yours.

See Also