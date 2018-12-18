5 MapleStory M Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

MapleStory M has definitely garnered the attention of mobile MMORPG fanatics.

Ever since its launch, a large community of players have flocked to the colorful locale of Maple World. Along with the game’s usual lineup of character classes (Dark Knight, Bow Master, Night Lord, Bishop, and Corsair), another hero has entered the scene. Dragon Master Evan is ready stake his claim as the most powerful savior to ever enter MapleStory M. With newly updated characters and events in play, MapleStory M has become even more of a fun time sink. Check out this developer curated tips guide in order to take advantage of the game’s newest features.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for MapleStory M:

1. Back to Basics! How do Controls Work in MapleStory M?

• It’s possible to move, battle, and use skills & items all on one screen by using the virtual joypad on the left and right sides of the screen. Movement: Move left & right by using the joypad and tap both the Jump button on the right and Up arrow on the left to hang on ropes and ladders and get into portals.

• Battle: You can use skills by tapping the big sword-like button and the round smaller buttons as you select the needed skills in the skill screen. Auto-battle: Didn’t I mention Mobile Friendly? Sometimes, micromanaging game play can feel exhausting. Please use this button whenever you want to automate some of the more simplistic tasks and quests in the game. By simply tapping the “Auto” button, your characters will automatically slay monsters.

2. No Need to Just Play by Yourself! There’s a Co-op Feature with Pets!

• Pets are very precious creatures that fight alongside Maplers within Maple World. You can employ the use of Normal pets and Mount pets – you can leverage them to play more efficiently. Normal Pets: All pets have the skill “Pick Up Items” as well as an assortment of other skills. They’re also capable of boosting the stats of the player’s character.

• Mount Pets: To help you on your journey, there are Mount pets always standing by. If you ride on an air vehicle like the Dragon Mount, you’ll be able to quickly soar through Maple World in style! Fashionable Life: As well as providing functional features, you can enjoy a more fashionable lifestyle within Maple World by acquiring the right pets that accommodate your style.

3. We Can’t Talk about Tips for Evan Without Mentioning Mir the Dragon, his Companion!

• Evan is quite popular amongst many Maplers due to his heroic backstory. Evan is a small boy from a humble farm who becomes a hero after encountering the last descendent of the Onyx Dragon, “Mir.” If you’d like to utilize Evan, you’ll need to master playing co-op with Mir. A distinctive feature of Evan’s that separates him from other classes is that he can use three types of skills: his own skills, Mir’s skills, and Fusion skills.

• Evan can fight by himself and fight together with Mir as well. By leveraging those various skill controls, Maplers can deal plenty of attack damage during battle. With Evan’s Hyper Skills, you’ll witness the most spectacular skills within MapleStory M! Skills like “Summon Onyx Dragon” calls forth an ancient Onyx dragon to assist in battles directly, while “Dragon Master” allows Evan to ride on Mir to slay monsters with powerful breath attacks.

4. Leverage Your Fusion Skills!

• Skills are the main features that makes Evan so special. Players can attain victory by using Evan and Mir Skills’ separately. However, players can also utilize Fusion Skills – allowing the real co-op mechanics of Evan and Mir to shine through! Fusion Skills are combo Skills that are shared between Mir and Evan.

• When activating certain Skills for Evan and Mir, the two Skills will resonate and create powerful damage to knock down monsters. These Fusion Skills are highly reliant on player control and timing. If you use the right skills at the right times, you’ll activate additional Skill effects!

5. Use the “Return” Skill!

• As the combination of Evan and Mir makes Evan one of the most beloved classes in Maple World, be sure to take advantage of their cooperative relationship. As a final special tip for Evan, MapleStory M’s developers want to stress the importance of leveraging the “Return” Skill. The Return Skill causes Mir to instantly return to Evan while Mir is performing a Skill – this Skill grants Evan with a special stat buff.

Oh and by the way…

• Today’s update (December 18, 2018) includes the new Evan class alongside Mir, bringing giving players a new level of co-op battle prowess with a handful of celebration events. Evan Burning Event – Through January 17, 2019, Evan characters between levels three – 75 will be given two bonus levels each time they level up.

• Evan Update Celebration – Through January 2, 2019, all players will receive a special one-time item including Buff Pet. Evan Growth Support Event – Through January 24, 2019, players who level up the new Evan class will receive Special Growth Support Boxes and a Dragon Mount.

