Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Coming Exclusively For Nintendo Switch

The Marvel Ultimate Alliance series has been dormant for years outside of the remaster for the current generation of consoles.

That all changed with the announcement of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order as the series is coming out with a new entry for the first time since 2009.

Most surprising of all is this is a Nintendo Switch exclusive which likely means Nintendo had to do some fighting behind the scenes to capture this game as the first two were multi-platform titles.

The Marvel Ultimate Alliance series has been a sort of Diablo-esque game except for superheroes. Players are able to choose from a variety of superheroes and level them up to create their own super teams. We’ve seen the third installment will bring back familiar characters like Iron Man and Spider-Man but will also introduce the characters from Guardians of the Galaxy and Thanos.

Things are about to get a lot more heroic. MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order will release exclusively for #NintendoSwitch in 2019! #MUA3 pic.twitter.com/F7Vsc3OHKx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 7, 2018

Players will be able to switch characters as they please so you don’t have to worry about sticking with the same characters for the whole duration of the game if you don’t want to if the previous games are anything to go by.

It looks like Thanos will end up being the main villain in this game and we get a glimpse of him sporting the Infinity Gauntlet with all of the Infinity Stones meaning he is at the height of his powers.

It’s not clear right away whether this game will remain a Nintendo Switch exclusive for the entirety of its lifespan but it’s certainly a pretty large title for Nintendo to lock down. The debut trailer at The Game Awards showed the game looking a little choppy so we can probably expect some performance gains before the official release.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is set for 2019 so fans won’t have to wait all that long for the release of this title. We’ll have more information about a concrete release date likely later next year.