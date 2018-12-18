Pokemon Go Heatran Group Size for Raids

The Laval Dome Pokemon Heatran is now available in Pokemon Go, according to Niantic.

The Legendary Pokemon will be available to fight in Raid Battles from now until January 15th at 1:00 p.m. PST.

If you’re looking to take on the Legendary Pokemon, you may be wondering how many trainers you need in your group to beat it. Well wonder no longer.

According to user Kryd0s on The Silph Road Subreddit, the minimum group size you need to defeat Heatran is two. However, you’d likely need the optimal counter of Groudon in sunny weather with both Pokemon at level 40, but that may be overkill as Heatran is double weak to ground-type moves.

The user recommends a more reasonable number of three or four. However, you may need more than that depending on your access to dependable counters as well as the levels of each trainer and their Pokemon. Remember that the maximum level of Pokemon on your team is the same as your Trainer Level. So the higher your level, the higher the maximum level of your Pokemon.

For more Pokemon Go news, guides and more, check out Heavy.

See also: