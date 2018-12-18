Pokemon Go Holiday 2018 Adds New Pokemon

The Pokemon Go Holiday 2018 event adds new Pokemon as well as shiny versions of existing Pokemon.

Players on The Silph Road Subreddit have encountered Skorupi, Finneon, Bronzor, Crogunk and Snover. These Pokemon can evolve into Drapion, Lumineon, Bronzong, Toxicroak and Abomasnow respectively. Munchlax has also been confirmed to hatch from 7 km Eggs. Players have also found Shiny Delibird in the wild and Shiny Azurill in 7 km Eggs.

The Holiday 2018 Event has begun! Double Candy is now live for catches and transfers – plus, Skorupi, Finneon, Snover, and even Shiny Delibird have already been spotted in the wild! pic.twitter.com/3KUYZHsoIg — The Silph Road (@TheSilphRoad) December 18, 2018

Shiny Azurill has just reportedly hatched from a 7km egg! pic.twitter.com/rFGuOOHxzT — The Silph Road (@TheSilphRoad) December 18, 2018

In addition, Pikachu are starting to spawn with holiday hats on with some of them appearing in shiny form.

According to our previous report, Smoochum and other Pokemon are set to also appear from 7 km Eggs. From now until December 22nd, you can earn double Candy from catching and transferring Pokemon. This includes transferring Pokemon to Pokemon: Let’s Go: Pikachu/Eevee, according to user Darkklaw on The Silph Road Subreddit.

Here’s a recap of all the bonuses during the Holiday 2018 event and when they are granted:

Dec. 18 – Jan. 2: Ice-type Pokemon are more common in the wild. Holiday hat Pikachu is available to catch. Smoochum, Azurill, Munchlax and more can be hatched from 7 km Eggs. Players can earn a free single-use Egg Incubator one per day by spinning the Photo Disc at a PokeStop.

Dec. 18 – Dec. 22: Earn double Candy for catching and transferring Pokemon.

Dec. 22 – Dec. 26: Earn double Stardust for catching Pokemon.

Dec. 26 – Dec. 30: Earn double XP for catching Pokemon.

Dec. 30 – Jan. 2: Egg Incubators have double the hatching rate.

In addition, you’ll be able to get new outfits and accessories themed after Delibird from the in-game Style Shop.

In other news, the Legendary Pokemon Heatran is now available to fight in Raid Battles from now until January 15th at 1:00 p.m. PST., according to Niantic.

For more Pokemon Go news, guides and more, check out Heavy.

See also: