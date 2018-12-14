Pokemon Go Holiday 2018 Dates and Bonuses

Niantic announced a brand new holiday event for Pokemon Go, offering a variety of in-game awards for a limited time.

Different bonuses will be in effect from December 18th to January 2nd. Here’s the full breakdown for Pokemon Go Holiday 2018:

Dec. 18 – Jan. 2: Ice-type Pokemon are more common in the wild. Holiday hat Pikachu is available to catch. Smoochum, Azurill, Munchlax and more can be hatched from 7 km Eggs. Players can earn a free single-use Egg Incubator one per day by spinning the Photo Disc at a PokeStop.

Dec. 18 – Dec. 22: Earn double Candy from catching and transferring Pokemon.

Dec. 22 – Dec. 26: Earn double Stardust from catching Pokemon.

Dec. 26 – Dec. 30: Earn double XP from catching Pokemon.

Dec. 30 – Jan. 2: Egg Incubators have double the hatching rate.

In addition, you’ll be able to get new outfits and accessories themed after Delibird from the in-game Style Shop starting December 18.

In other news, players are able to challenge the Legendary Pokemon Lugia and Ho-Oh in Raid Battles from now until December 17th at 1 p.m. PST, according to Niantic. There’s even a chance of catching their shiny forms.

