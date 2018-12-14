Pokemon Go Holiday 2018 Dates and Bonuses

Niantic announced a brand new holiday event for Pokemon Go, offering a variety of in-game awards for a limited time.
Different bonuses will be in effect from December 18th to January 2nd. Here’s the full breakdown for Pokemon Go Holiday 2018:
In addition, you’ll be able to get new outfits and accessories themed after Delibird from the in-game Style Shop starting December 18.
In other news, players are able to challenge the Legendary Pokemon Lugia and Ho-Oh in Raid Battles from now until December 17th at 1 p.m. PST, according to Niantic. There’s even a chance of catching their shiny forms.
