Pokemon Go Raid Boss List: December 2018

Heatran has just been added to Pokemon Go. The Legendary Pokemon will be available in Raid Battles from now until January 15th at 1:00 p.m. PST, according to Niantic.

In addition, the attack form of Deoxys will be available to fight in EX Raids after December 20th, according to Niantic.

Aside from those changes, however, not much has changed about the current Raid Boss List from November. Below is the current list of Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go for December 2018.

Tier One: Shuppet Duskull Snorunt Shinx Drifloon Tier Two: Misdreavus Sneasel Sableye Mawile Tier Three: Machamp Gengar Scyther Pinsir Sharpedo Tier Four: Alolan Marowak Tyranitar Houndoom Absol Tier Five: Heatran EX Raid: Deoxys (Attack Form after December 20)

Each of these Raid Bosses have a chance to be caught after they’ve been defeated.

In addition, the Holiday 2018 event just went live offering new Pokemon and different bonuses at different time periods. You can see the new Pokemon and bonuses here.

