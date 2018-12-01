Gambit Private Matches Planned for Destiny 2’s Next Season

Destiny 2’s Season of the Forge is officially in full swing and players are already grinding for the new loot. With a bunch of activities and gear on the way via Black Forge, Gambit was left untouched outside of one Pinnacle Weapon.

This is mainly because Gambit is getting its own season via the Joker Wild’s update in early 2019. While we don’t know much about this future season, one exciting feature was revealed today via Bungie’s community manager Cozmo. On Twitter, Cozmo was asked when Gambit was going to get private matches, to which he replied: “Currently planned for Season of the Drifter in March.”

Even though there is a chance things could change between now and Season of the Drifter, the prospect of private Gambit matches is exciting. With Trials of the Nine still on hiatus, Gambit has taken over as the main competitive mode in Destiny 2. Its unique mix of PvE and PvP elements could easily justify a competitive league for the mode.

Bungie is no stranger to this idea, as they have hosted competitive Gambit games in the past. There’s a small chance that Bungie could carve out a niche in the esports world with this mode since it’s quite different. Whether its too late in Destiny 2’s lifespan is yet to be seen, but we are excited to see what other additions come in the Joker Wilds update.

