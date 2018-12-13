How to Make Radiolarian Pudding (Asher’s Gift) in Destiny 2

If you want to earn the new Exotic Sparrow during Destiny 2’s The Dawning event, then you’ll need to make some Radiolarian Pudding. Given to Asher, this item will require players to do a bit of farming before it’s ready to gift. Thankfully, all of the ingredients are pretty easy to come by, especially if you use the right weapons and sub-class.

To make Radiolarian Pudding you will need 1 part Vex Milk, 1 part Electric Flavor, and 15 Essence of Dawning. Vex Milk is obtainable by killing Vex enemies anywhere in the galaxy and during any activity. Some good places to farm are Mercury, Io, and the Inverted Spire Strike. There’s no guarantee you’ll get some Vex Milk after a kill, but it’s a pretty common ingredient.

As for Electric Flavor, this is given out for killing foes with Arc Weapons or Arc Abilities. While any Arc-based kill can award this ingredient, we had the most luck when using our Super. If you need to farm this ingredient go to The Dreaming City and head towards the Blind Well. You can easily chain Supers here and shouldn’t have any trouble getting some Electric Flavor.

Essence of Dawning is given out for completing bounties, activities, and challenges. You’ll get a lot of this during the event, so you shouldn’t need to grind for it. Once you have all of the ingredients just put them into your portable oven and your Radiolarian Pudding pudding will be ready.

See Also