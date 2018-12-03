Destiny 2 Scourge of the Past Raid Release Date and Time

Destiny 2’s newest raid, Scourge of the Past, is right around the corner and players will need to grind if they want to participate in the race for world’s first. With Black Armory dropping on December 4, users will only have three days to raise their Light Level.

The Scourage of the Past raid will release at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET on December 7. If you want to try this raid the recommended Light is 640, so we expect the final encounter to be at 650. For the unfamiliar, the Scourage of the Past raid will take place in the Lost City, which is a first for the franchise. Additionally, the raid itself will be slightly longer than a Raid Lair like Spire of Stars, but shorter than the Last Wish.

For those planning to grind, make sure to have all of your characters at 600 for December 4. You’ll want to focus on completing all of the challenges on one character and then moving the higher Light weapons to your other Guardian. This will let you gain a few extra levels without completing any challenges that offer Powerful Rewards.

If you are low on Enhancement Cores we strongly recommend completing Spider and Scavenger bounties. You never know what type of weapon or Exotic you’ll need for the raid, so it’s always important to have extras. We don’t know how effective the new Exotics will be in the raid, so don’t fret about grinding for them. The only gear we do recommend bringing is the Sleeper Simulant, Thunderlord, and Whisper of the Worm.

Make sure to check back with when the raid goes live for guides on the different encounters.

See Also