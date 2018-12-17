How to Get Secret Black Armory Bounties in Destiny 2

Black Armory is the newest piece of content released for Destiny 2 and many users will be focusing on raising their Light level to the new cap of 650. While there are a ton of ways to do this, one lesser-known avenue revolves around completing secret Black Armory Bounties given by Ada-1. All of these reward Powerful Gear, many of which require users to really grind.

So far, the only way to get Secret Black Armory Bounties is by turning in normal Black Armory Bounties. These special bounties are randomly rewarded to players, so the more bounties tied to Black Armory the higher chance you have at obtaining one. It doesn’t appear as if there is any “bad luck” protection regarding these bounties and so far we have only gotten one at a time.

Here are all the Secret Black Armory Bounties we know so far:

Energy Proficiency Defeat 150 enemies with Arc, Solar, and Void energy in the Lost Forges. Might of the Armory Complete the Last Wish, Scourge of the Past, The Shattered Throne with at least four Black Armory armor pieces equipped. Black Armory Devotee Defeat 200 enemies with only Black Armory weapons equipped. Super Charged Throw 50 batteries at forges. (Possibly bugged right now, as it only counts rounds where you threw a charge.) Totally Charged Complete 6 forge ignitions. Bountiful Bounties Complete 12 Black Armory Daily Bounties and 1 Black Armory Weekly Bounty Macro Field Evaluation Finish 6 Patrols/Adventures, 8 Public Events, 3 Strikes, 3 Crucible Matches, and 1 Heroic Adventure with a Black Armory weapon equipped. Black Armory Regalia Kill 100 Guardians with a full set of Black Armory armor and weapons equipped.

Some information to note about the bounties listed above. For Black Armory Devotee it is only counting the named weapons you get from the frames each week. This includes weapons like The Ringing Nail and Kindled Orchid. Additionally, there have been reports of Scourge of the Past weapons counting, but we haven’t been able to test this.

It also appears that the Super Charged bounty is bugged or worded poorly. At the time of writing this, this bounty is only counting the rounds and not individual charges. This means you will need to complete a minimum of 25 rounds to complete this bounty.

Remember, these are given out randomly, so we strongly suggest just picking up the Daily Bounties whenever you can. They are rarely ever demanding, so you shouldn’t have any trouble completing them – especially if you are around 620-630. If you want to hit 650 as soon as possible, trying to get these bounties is an excellent way to speed up that process.

