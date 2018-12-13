Spider-Man Silver Lining DLC New Suits

The third DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man received its trailer today which will wrap up The City That Never Sleeps DLC storyline.

Each of the previous DLCs has introduced new suits to the game and Silver Lining, the third DLC, will not be any different.

Three new suits are coming into the game with Silver Lining and one of them will be part of a partnership between Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which releases into theaters tomorrow.

The three new suits are the Aaron Aikman suit, Cyborg Spider-Man suit and the Into the Spider-Verse suit. These suits will be available to anybody who purchases this final DLC or to anybody who has purchased the Deluxe Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Sony is also offering a special promotion to anyone who pre-orders Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse from the PlayStation Store. If you decide to pre-order you will get the upcoming DLC for free, a dynamic theme and avatars all part of the pre-order.

The Silver Lining DLC launches on December 21 so you’ll have to wait about a week before you swing around virtual New York City in these suits.

Insomniac Games has wrapped development on Marvel’s Spider-Man for the year but we’re sure to see some more information coming out about the future next year.

There are certainly more stories to tell in the Spider-Man universe but it remains to be seen whether that will be with this game or with a sequel. Without spoiling anything, all we can say is there will certainly be a sequel on the horizon if the storyline is anything to go by.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is out now exclusively for PS4.

See Also: