What Spirit Do You Summon If You Sacrifice Majora’s Mask in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you can summon new spirits by sacrificing other spirits. Sometimes the decision can be tough, especially if you’re looking into sacrificing a three-star spirit. At some point in the game, you’ll have to decide about sacrificing Majora’s Mask. Is it worth it? What spirit do you summon if you take this move?

Not everyone knows that if you hit the left bumper before you sacrifice a spirit, you can see what spirit you’ll be getting. Even so, you might want a few more details before you make that decision.

If you sacrifice Majora’s Mask and another support spirit, you’ll get the giant Moon. Moon will “become a giant for a while at the start of the battle.”

Moon is three stars, a support spirit, and will cost you two slots to use in battle.

Majora’s Mask, meanwhile, is also three stars and costs one slot to use in battle. This spirit “battles with 30 percent of damage and slightly increased attack, defense, and move speed.” And of course, you will also lose the stats that came with whatever other support spirit you decided to sacrifice (likely a one star.)

What do you think? Is the tradeoff worthwhile?

