No Star Wars Battlefront 2 December Update, Dooku Coming Next Year

The end of 2018 has been busy for Star Wars Battlefront 2. In the past two months alone we’ve seen General Grievous, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Geonosis enter the game but now we’re going to see a month of limited content.

According to the most recent roadmap release for Star Wars Battlefront 2, there is currently not anything planned to be released in December but instead, things will pick back up in January.

The holiday season has a chance to be very busy for Battlefront 2 considering the amount of good publicity the game has been receiving on social media lately because of the new updates.

In January we are seeing the release of Count Dooku and a new Obi-Wan appearance. The appearance for Obi-Wan will be his “General Kenobi” outfit which is the outfit you can see him wearing throughout The Clone Wars animated series. We recently received a small teaser showing Count Dooku’s curved lightsaber.

February will give players Anakin Skywalker and it will also be the end of the current roadmap. It seems like there will be more content to come in the future as datamines have revealed both Ahsoka Tano and Asajj Ventress will be coming to the game at some point. Since these two heroes haven’t been officially announced we still have to take them with a grain of salt.

Ahsoka has even more evidence pointing to her arrival as she was found in the game files, same with Padme. Again, this isn’t concrete evidence so until we hear it from the developers themselves you can assume these characters aren’t currently planned for the game.

With the game receiving new life after its rocky launch it’s hard to imagine the content stop rolling in.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

