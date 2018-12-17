Street Fighter V: Kage (Evil Ryu) Reveal Trailer

The Top Eight Finals of the 2018 Capcom Cup was full of hard fought competition.

Once the grand champion was crowned, Capcom producer (and Blanka super fan) Yoshinori Ono revealed that a whole new season of Street Fighter V is on the way. The first character revealed for that upcoming package of new characters is Kage aka “Evil Ryu.” Like his Street Fighter IV incarnation, Kage taps into his inner Satsui no Hado demon in order to brutalize the competition. The monstrous warrior has access to two Critical Arts (one of them happens to be his signature “Raging Demon” special). After his reveal trailer came to a close, Ono announced that Kage and a new battle balance update were available now!

Capcom accidentally let the cat out of the bag a bit earlier than their official reveal of Kage. Street Fighter V’s servers went offline for a bit, which meant only one thing to fans in the know – new content was being prepped for download. Once the update went live and got downloaded, a few ardent fans spotted Kage on the updated character select screen. His instant availability has already led to fans familiarizing themselves with his brutal moveset. Kage’s V-Trigger 1 allows him to pull off air teleports, while his V-Trigger 2 lets him utilize a ground pound maneuver.

Kage (meaning “Shadow” in Japanese) is officially available as the newest member of the growing Street Fighter V roster. He can be purchased on his own via the PlayStation Store and Steam for $5.99 or 100,000 FM (Fight Money). Be sure to read up on the new balance updates at the following link.

