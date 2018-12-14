Subnautica Free on Epic Games Store

In case you haven’t heard, Epic Games has launched a new games store as a competitor to Steam that offers better deals for developers and publishers if they choose Epic’s platform.

Since Steam is currently the big dog on the market Epic Games has to offer up some incentives for users to use their platform other than just being the launcher for Fortnite.

Beginning today and running until December 27, Subnautica will be free to all users of the store. All you have to do is “purchase” the game from the store within that time period and the game is free. Once you claim the game it is yours to keep forever.

Unknown Worlds and Epic Games have teamed up to offer Subnautica as a gift to you for free on PC inside the Epic Games store. You can login and download it right now! Subnautica, the Golden Joystick PC Game of the Year for 2018, is an underwater adventure set on an alien ocean planet where a massive, open world full of wonder and peril awaits you. Subnautica will be free to download until 11:59PM EST on Dec 27. Best of all, once you grab the game, it’s yours to keep! The Epic Games store will be offering a free game every two weeks until the end of 2019. The next free game, Super Meat Boy, will be available beginning Dec 28th.

Epic Games isn’t stopping with just one free game either because once Subnautica is gone it will be replaced with Super Meat Boy beginning on December 28.

The Epic Games Store is offering a new free game every two weeks so that’s something to look forward to. Even if you don’t end up using the store for anything else you are still able to claim the free games.

Epic Games made headlines by only taking 12 percent of profits from a game sale on their store making it a better value for developers to come out with their game with Epic Games, provided the users are there to buy the games in the first place.