Super Smash Bros Ultimate 1.2.1 Patch is Now Live

The 1.2.1 update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is live and the patch notes are as vague as ever. Released today, Nintendo states that this patch makes “Various gameplay fixes,” but doesn’t go into any details.

If you want to play online you will need to download the patch notes and all of your replays are compatible with version 1.2.0 of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Today’s patch continues the trend of Nintendo neglecting to go into any details about the alterations made to their game. Given how popular and competitive Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is, even slight tweaks are important to disclose.

Going forward we can only hope that Nintendo listens to the community and begins to give us more information on every patch. It shouldn’t be the player’s responsibility to decode and make guesses about what has been tweaked. “Various gameplay fixes” can mean everything from bug fixes to stability changes to alterations made to a character.

One change we do know that hasn’t been adjusted is the infinite Assist Trophy glitch with Villager and Isabelle. Perhaps one of the most game breaking bugs – especially for online – users can replicate Assist Trophies infinitely if they are left alone. Hopefully, this bug gets fixed soon so we don’t have to deal with a million Knuckles flooding the screen.

See Also