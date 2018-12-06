The Game Awards 2018: The Reveal Trailers You Need to See

Geoff Keighley has promised us all the world for this year’s Game Awards.

He and his partners have managed to increase the hype behind the ceremony’s showcase of upcoming reveals. Easy (and hard) to decipher tweets have gotten gamers talking, plus 2019 releases have been confirmed to debut new footage. A new Obsidian Entertainment game, Devil May Cry 5, Fortnite, Anthem, and Rage 2 will all be on hand make an appearance. Besides those titles are a number of rumored reveals that will surely bring in more interested viewers. Those rumored games are said to be:

– Mortal Kombat XI

– Crash Team Racing Remake

– The Next Dragon Age

– The Next Far Cry

– Metroid Prime 4

– Metroid Prime Trilogy for the Switch

– Alien Blackout

– The Avengers by Square Enix

– Death Stranding

– Borderlands 3

Hopefully a few of those rumored reveals come to fruition. With all that being said, we’re here to compile every game reveal trailer that graced everyone’s screens during The Game Awards 2018.

Note – this game trailers post will get updated as The Game Awards 2018 rolls on.

