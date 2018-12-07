How to Unlock Bayonetta in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

One of the most infamous new characters in the franchise, Bayonetta was the last fighter introduced into the Wii U version of Super Smash Bros. She quickly made a name for herself as one of the best fighters in the game and it’s no surprise she’s making a return to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. If you’re looking to unlock this deadly witch then you have a couple of avenues for obtaining her.

The first and most consistent is by beating Classic Mode twice with Mario or once with Sonic. She is guaranteed to appear if either of these fighters finishes this mode, regardless of what difficulty you set at the beginning. Since certain fighters are tied to others in Classic Mode, Bayonetta is only obtainable after you’ve unlocked Sonic.

If you don’t want to play Classic Mode, then you can just grind out Super Smash Bros. Ultimate matches. She is the 43rd fighter to show up by simply grinding matches, but this standing can change based on who you’ve unlocked prior. Since characters appear in a set order, it’s possible to get her a bit faster through matches if you’ve obtained other fighters.

However, if you want to grab Bayonetta as soon as possible then we strongly recommend just going the Classic Mode route. It’s by far the quickest, especially if you play on the lowest difficulty. She’s not a terribly tough fighter to beat but just play cautiously so you don’t end up losing. With a little bit of work, she will be yours to beat people up in no time!

