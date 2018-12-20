How to Unlock Shulk in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

There are a lot of fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but one of the most unique swordsmen is Shulk. Outside of his standard attacks, Shulk can tap into the power of the Monado Arts to buff a variety of stats. This gives him insane versatility and allows a skilled player to use the right tool for the right fight.

If you’re looking to pick up this fighter the easiest way to unlock Shulk is by playing Classic Mode. Just like other characters, Shulk is tied to a specific starter fighter. When you start this mode, select Pikachu and then complete Classic Mode twice. On the second completion, Shulk will appear and challenge you.

Remember, if you lose to Shulk then he will be unavailable for a period of time and you’ll need to try again later. Another way to obtain this swordsman is simply by playing matches. Shulk is the 22nd fighter to appear by just completing matches, but this is not the fastest method.

Finally, Shulk also appears in the World of Light mode. You can find him north of the Pac-Man Maze at the top of Waterfall Peak. If you defeat him here, he will be unlocked in the rest of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This is also a slower method, so we recommend just grinding out Classic Mode since those battles go by quite fast.

