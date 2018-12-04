How to Get the Weapon Core in Destiny 2 Black Armory

Destiny 2’s Black Amory DLC has officially gone live and the first step to reigniting the forge will require you to do a bit of grinding. After you speak to Ada-1 she will ask you to collect a Weapon Core from Black Armory caches that spawn in the EDZ. Thankfully, these are pretty easy to obtain and if you’ve been hunting Black Armory guns then you should be familiar with these chests.

These crates spawn either in the Outskirts or the Gulch, so make sure to head to the EDZ. We recommend going to the Outskirts since there’s a high amount of Fallen in this area. Once you arrive here, head towards the courtyard and then go left until you hit the broken highway (See where my cursor on the map below.)

Now you will have to wait until a Saboteur arrivers, otherwise, the caches will not spawn. A Saboteur typically spawns every 5 to 7 minutes, so if one isn’t there just hang around killing Fallen until it does. Once the foe arrives, two caches will spawn – one to the right and one to the left of the broken highway. Shoot the drone shielding it and just open the crate to collect your reward.

You only need one and the Saboteur doesn’t need to die for you to progress this step of the quest. It shouldn’t take a lot of time but keep in the mind the Saboteurs are pretty beefy. If you plan to take them on, make sure to get some Heavy ammo first.

