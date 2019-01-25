5 Alien: Blackout Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The Xenomorph creature is one of the most horrifying creations in Hollywood history.

The films that starred the alien icon have instilled plenty of fear into moviegoers. That same sense of dread has successfully been replicated in the survival horror experience known as Alien: Isolation. The very concepts that were introduced in that game have been mashed together with the mechanics popularized by Five Nights at Freddy’s for Alien: Blackout. In order to keep Amanda Ripley and her crew mates alive, you’ll need to complete several stages where the Xenomorph is always hot on your tail. This developer curated tips guide should keep you alive long enough to see those stages to completion.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Alien: Blackout.

1. Leave at Least One Power Slot Available, Just in Case

• The Xenomorph hunts and moves in unpredictable ways, so sometimes you need to react quickly and close a door or activate a Motion Tracker Zone (MTZ) to save a crew member’s life. Keeping one power slot available at all times can be that clutch life saver.

2. If You Can’t Locate the Xenomorph and There’s Still Time Left, Don’t Risk it!

• You’ll often find yourself in a situation where crew members need to navigate through a dangerous room or corridor, without you knowing where the Xenomorph lurks. If you have time before the Blackout, don’t be afraid to give Hide or Stop commands to protect your crew. Once you see that the Xenomorph is at a safe distance from your crew, let them continue to their destination. And whenever you hear the Xenomorph belt out its telltale hissing noise, it’s best to tell your crew members to Stop in place for a few seconds.

3. Protect Your Crew While They’re Completing a Task

• In order to complete each level, your crew needs to perform a number of tasks. Completing these tasks usually attracts the Xenomorph to their location. Use Cameras and nearby Motion Tracker Zones to keep the occupied crew member safe. If you see the Xenomorph closing in on them, make sure to give them the Hide command in time!

4. When the Xenomorph Spots a Crew Member, it’s Not Necessarily “Game Over Man!”

• There will be moments where your crew mates will warn you that the alien is nearby. Plus they’ll let you know when they hear it moving through the air vents nearby. And often times, the Xenomorph can even spot a crew member at the end of a corridor or a room. This is when they need your help more than ever! If there’s an operational door between the crew member and the Xenomorph, make sure you close it, fast. And remember tip #1 so you’ll have enough power to do so.

5. Commanding Your Crew Members Will Attract the Xenomorph

• Amanda makes herself vulnerable to the Xenomorph every time she gives orders to the crew. Every time you make a command, head out of the map back to Amanda’s location. That way, you can check out all the cameras to keep a close eye on the Xenomorph. Remember – the narrow, claustrophobic ducts carry Amanda’s voice, so remember to keep your eyes and ears open for the Xenomorph’s approach. Throwing on a pair of headphones to aid your hearing helps immensely as you play through Alien: Blackout, by the way.

