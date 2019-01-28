How to Use Attraction Flow Attacks in Kingdom Hearts 3

The long-awaited Kingdom Hearts 3 is finally here and it’s delivering an insanely stylish combat system. While players will spend a lot of time bashing their enemies with unique Keyblades, others will use a variety of special moves to wipe out entire groups of foes. These are called Attraction Flow attacks and they are some of the most powerful abilities in the entire game.

In order to trigger this attack, you have to strike an enemy with a large green circle around them. Hitting them, even just once, will give you the ability to activate an Attraction Flow ability by pressing Triangle (PS4)/ Y (Xbox One). Keep in mind, the circle around the enemy is timed and will quickly vanish if you aren’t fast enough to hit them. When you see a green circle appear, drop everything you’re doing and rush over to that foe.

There are a variety of different Attraction Flow abilities, all of which are tied to real life rides found in Disney World. These are fantastic for clearing out groups of enemies and displacing some of the more resilient Heartless. We recommend making use of them whenever possible since there is virtually no downside to activating an Attraction Flow.

Additionally, as long as you don’t trigger a cutscene after a fight you can bank an Attraction Flow for around 30 seconds. This means if you’re expecting waves of enemies up ahead, you can rush forward and get to them before this skill vanishes.

