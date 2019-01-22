Count Dooku Comes to Star Wars Battlefront 2 Tomorrow

At long last, Count Dooku is coming to Star Wars Battlefront 2.

The update will be released tomorrow and it will give players a chance to control another Dark Lord of the Sith.

He will debut with his default “Sith Lord” outfit but additional appearances will be coming.

His “Dark Ritual” appearance stems from his look in the sixth season of The Clone Wars so that will be a treat to fans of the series.

There will be another outfit set to debut in February, the same month Anakin Skywalker releases.

The Count Dooku update will also add Geonosis to Heroes vs. Villains, Blast and Arcade. Geonosis is one of the best maps in the game so it’s good to see it move over to these other modes.

With General Grievous, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Count Dooku and Anakin Skywalker coming to the game, the current iteration of the roadmap is finished.

DICE and EA have said content isn’t done for the game which means we could end up seeing more heroes come to the game in the future.

We don’t have a clear idea as to what those heroes are but there has been some speculation.

Ahsoka Tano and Asajj Ventress have been leaked by a well-known leaker in the Battlefront 2 community. Leaks are unconfirmed and shouldn’t be taken as fact, but this leaker has been correct in the past.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

