Bungie to Unlock Bergusia Forge Today Following Backlash

With Destiny 2’s newest activity – Niobe Labs – still unsolved, developer Bungie has decided to manually unlock the Bergusia Forge. Originally tied to the completion of the Niobe Labs dungeon, players have been working night and day to solve this puzzle and slay the boss. Sadly, this is easier said than done, as Niobe Labs is insanely complex and extremely punishing if fireteams fail.

However, Bungie just announced that they will be unlocking the Bergusia Forge at 2 PM PT/5PM ET today. Even though the labs remain open for players to try and complete, users will no longer need to rely on its completion to enjoy the new activity added in. Bungie cites that this decision was clearly made due to the overwhelmingly negative feedback following the Niobe Labs’ release.

The Bergusia Forge will open at 2pm PT. The Niobe Labs puzzle is still available to solve for rewards, but we've heard your feedback and we will be decoupling the puzzle's completion from unlocking the forge. 💠 https://t.co/zqaKQBxXT5 pic.twitter.com/52mbgP2RmN — Bungie (@Bungie) January 9, 2019

A lot of this stemmed from the gatekeeping design of the content, that was difficult for the majority of the community to partake in. Since the labs require players to solve a series of puzzles while fighting off waves of bosses and enemies, the task was simply too difficult for most. Many took to social media to vent their frustrations, while others banged their heads against the wall in an attempt to solve the Niobe Labs.

While the Niobe Labs was certainly a unique idea, it should have never been tied to the accessibility of content. It will be interesting to see how this community event effects future content – especially the cryptic Penumbra DLC set to release later this year.

See Also