Next Call of Duty Game Possibly Teased on Twitter

A cryptic image was released yesterday by Infinity Ward’s senior communications manager Ashton Williams. A very short gif, the video shows a skull with glowing eyes staring out from the darkness. While this may seem odd, for Call of Duty fans it could signal what the next game in the franchise is.

For the unfamiliar, the Call of Duty franchise rotates between developers Treyarch and Infinity Ward. The latter is most famous for crafting the Modern Warfare series, which is considered by many to be some of the best games in Call of Duty’s long history. The skull is one of the iconic images from those games, meaning that Williams could be teasing the return of the Modern Warfare series.

Others suspected that this meant a sequel to Call of Duty: Ghosts, however, Kotaku’s Jason Schrier claims this isn’t a sequel to that title. Given the popularity of the Modern Warfare series, either a sequel or a remastering of the second or third game seems more likely. If this is Modern Warfare 4, it will be interesting to see what direction the story goes in. The third installment wrapped up a lot of the major plot points, removing a lot of directions the story could go in.

Currently, there is no other information regarding Call of Duty 2019. We will update this post if new information is revealed regarding the next installment in this franchise.

