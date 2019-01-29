How to Cook Cuisine in Kingdom Hearts 3

There are a lot of things you have to juggle when playing Kingdom Hearts 3. From the stats of your party to the individual weapons and spells they wield, it’s easy to forget about some of the smaller aspects. One important mechanic revolves around making cuisine which gives your party temporary, but powerful stat boosts.

To actually make your Cuisine, you’ll need to gather ingredients which can be found all throughout Kingdom Hearts 3. During your adventures, you’ll come across tons of food items either lying around in the environment or hidden in food containers like takeout boxes. Smacking or interacting with these objects will give Sora an ingredient.

These can then be used to craft Cuisine back at the Bistro. Thankfully, you don’t have to go back to Twilight Town every time you want to make a meal. The Bistro is accessible via any save point and it won’t warp you away from whatever world you’re on. Because of this, we recommend liberally using this feature – especially if you know if there’s a tough fight ahead.

Once in the Bistro, you can select any of the available recipes and begin cooking. This will launch Sora into a mini-game that’s really simple, regardless of what food item you pick. Not every recipe will be available right away and some require quite a few ingredients. Make sure to keep cooking different items, as this will expand your menu options and the Bistro.

This is a pretty powerful feature if used correctly, so don’t ignore it as you go through. A party-wide increase to your health and mana can easily turn the tide of a tricky fight. Plus watching Sora cook is adorable and isn’t that what really matters?

