Devil May Cry 5 is Getting a New Demo for PS4 & Xbox One

We’re only a few days into the new year and there are already a ton of games to get excited about. Perhaps one of the most anticipated games of 2019 is Capcom’s hack and slash action game, Devil May Cry 5.

Set to release on March 8, players were able to get their hands on the game earlier in the year when a demo went live. However, Capcom has now made downloading that demo unavailable but has promised that a new one is on the way for both Xbox One and PS4. If you want to get your hands on this new demo as soon as possible, it will be released on February 7.

Huge thanks to everyone who downloaded and tried out the #DMC5 Xbox One demo! As of today, it will no longer be available for download, but it's still playable if you have it on your system. ⚡️ A new demo is coming Xbox One and PS4 on Feb 7th! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/VZLNAL2tAk — Devil May Cry 5 (@DevilMayCry) January 7, 2019

There’s been no word on what the demo will focus on or how long it will be. The previous demo focused around Nero and gave players a small taste of the combat along with a boss battle. While it would be fun to step back into Nero’s shoes, we hope to try Dante this time around.

Remember, if you already have the Devil May Cry 5 demo downloaded on your Xbox One, deleting it will remove the demo forever. However, for those who already have demo downloaded you can revisit it anytime you want. Given how short the actual demo was, we don’t suspect there’s a real reason to hang onto it unless you really can’t get enough of Devil May Cry 5.

