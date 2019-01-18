What Class Are You Choosing For Diablo 3 Season 16?

Diablo 3’s sixteenth season begins today and with it comes a very important question.

The start of a new season is always an exciting time in Diablo 3, no matter how long you have been playing. It represents a fresh start and a new chance to climb the leaderboards.

For long-time players on PC, PS4 and Xbox One that excitement may go away pretty quickly but for newer players on the Nintendo Switch, you might be itching to get back in.

Choosing a class for a season might be one of the most important things you do as you only get one seasonal journey per season. While you are able to start multiple seasonal characters, you aren’t able to get multiple free sets by completing multiple seasonal journeys.

With the somewhat recent addition of the Necromancer were are now up to the following classes:

Barbarian

Demon Hunter

Witch Doctor

Crusader

Necromancer

Wizard

Monk

With seven choices it can be a little difficult choosing what class to pick, especially if you’re a newer player.

It might be helpful to know what class sets you’ll be getting with each class as part of your seasonal journey.

Here are the sets you can look forward to:

Barbarian – Immortal King’s Call

Crusader – Seeker of the Light

Demon Hunter – Natalya’s Vengeance

Monk – Uliana’s Stratagem

Necromancer – Trag’Oul’s Avatar

Witch Doctor – Spirit of Arachyr

Wizard – Vyr’s Amazing Arcana

You can read about each of these sets and their changes here.

Myself, I’ll probably go with the Barbarian since I’ll be giving this season a go on the Switch. I want something that’s easy to play in bed and I’m thinking Barbarian will be easy for that.

Don’t forget about the Darkening of Tristram event that is running until the end of January. This event gives players a very easy way of leveling a new character in arguably some of the best content the game has ever offered.

Diablo 3 is out now on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

