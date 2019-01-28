Dragon Ball FighterZ Reveal Trailer (Season 2): Jiren, Videl, Gogeta Blue and Broly

Seems like Bandai Namco Entertainment let the cat out of the bag a bit early! The Finals of the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour was in full swing today (January 27). Fans came out in droves to watch the grand tournament take place and a lot of hype was centered on the character reveals for the game’s second season.

In a shocking surprise, the Season 2 roster was revealed a lot earlier than we all expected. Come January 31st, Dragon Ball Super’s Jiren and Dragon Ball Z’s Videl will officially join the game’s massive roster. Two more characters were also revealed alongside them – Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta and Broly from the latest Dragon Ball Super movie! Dragon Ball FighterZ will bring eight characters to the fold in Season 2 instead of six like the game’s first season of DLC.

Jiren looks to be a powerhouse that can deal big damage via counter specials, sick grabs, and brutal beam attacks. As for Videl, she relies on her melee expertise and the assistance of Gohan as his alter ego (Great Saiyaman). A FighterZ Pass 2 will offer these two combatants and more in one full season package. Once gameplay of SSGSS Gogeta and the new Broly are unveiled, we’ll make sure to post it ASAP!

