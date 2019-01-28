Dragon Ball Game Project Z: Action RPG Reveal Trailer

Besides seeing the newest cast of characters coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ, another major reveal was made at the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals. In conjunction with Bandai Namco Entertainment, Japanese development studio CyberConnect2 gave everyone their first look at its upcoming project – a big budget action RPG set within the Dragon Ball universe.

Known by its codename “Dragon Ball Game Project Z: Action RPG,” this upcoming title will retell the major events revolving around Goku’s time spent during the Dragon Ball Z story arc. Several signature moments could be seen in the reveal trailer, such as Goku’s famed training sessions with Piccolo and King Kai. The cel-shaded visual style CyberConnect2 is known for could be seen in action during this game’s beautiful announcement trailer.

This newly unveiled Dragon Ball action RPG has been announced for release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It will feature both the English and Japanese voiceovers for the cast and launch sometime in 2019.

