Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Gives Out Obelisk For 2nd Anniversary

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is celebrating its second anniversary by releasing the final Egyptian God Card into the game.

The Winged Dragon of Ra and Slifer the Sky Dragon have been in the game for quite some time now but now the collection can be rounded out by adding Obelisk the Tormentor to the collection.

While it’s nice to have all three of the God cards they don’t really have a place in the current meta as a lot of it is designed with OTK (one-turn-knockouts) in mind and the God cards are rather difficult to summon more times than not.

On the other hand, the God cards played a big role in the original version of the anime so it’s nice to have them in digital form even if they don’t have many uses. The Winged Dragon of Ra has a good farming deck so it’s possible we can see Obelisk fall into that category as well, just don’t expect much play in PvP.

Here’s what you can look forward to with the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links second anniversary event beginning this weekend:

New Obelisk the Tormentor Card – players can earn this popular and powerful Egyptian God Card by winning a duel against Gravekeeper Ishizu

– players can earn this popular and powerful Egyptian God Card by winning a duel against Gravekeeper Ishizu Free UR and SR T ickets – Log-In Bonus where players can receive up to 6 free Dream and/or standard UR or SR Tickets (one per day), which can be exchanged for cards in the game

– Log-In Bonus where players can receive up to 6 free Dream and/or standard UR or SR Tickets (one per day), which can be exchanged for cards in the game 1,000 Free Gems – players can earn free Gems just for logging into the game, while new players can earn even more free Gems!

– players can earn free Gems just for logging into the game, while new players can earn even more free Gems! 2nd Anniversary Accessories – players are rewarded with unique Game Mat and Card Sleeve accessories featuring gold Yami Yugi and Yusei Fudo

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is available now on iOS, Android and Steam for PC.

See Also: