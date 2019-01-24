How to Expand Your Inventory in Resident Evil 2 Remake

If you want to survive the Resident Evil 2 remake you’ll have to manage your dwindling number of items. Like previous Resident Evil games, inventory space is very finite, which makes knowing what to bring or ditch essential to survival. Thankfully, Resident Evil 2 allows players to upgrade their inventory space with Hip Pouches.

Scattered throughout the game, these Hip Pouches will give Claire or Leon an additional two spaces per pouch. Once you obtain a Hip Pouch your inventory will instantly increase and you won’t need to do anything else. These will not be given to you by any character, so you’ll have to go out of your way to find them. Here’s a quick breakdown of where to find some early Hip Pouches and expand your inventory:

West Office Safe (Left 9, Right 15, Left 7)

West Storage Room – On the table near the C4

Operators Room – Next to the typewriter

There are quite a few more, but we strongly recommend prioritizing these during your run. Having an increased inventory will make your life substantially easier, especially when you start managing multiple weapons and key items. Both Leon and Claire can have a maximum of 20 spaces, eight of those are what you have from the start.

Regardless of what difficulty you’re on, expanding your inventory is one of the most important aspects of the game.

