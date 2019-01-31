Final Fantasy 7 Featured in Switch Trailer, Still Has No Release Date

Final Fantasy VII was featured in a recent Nintendo Switch trailer, but there’s just one problem with that.

The Switch version of Final Fantasy VII is currently without a release date which makes it a curious inclusion in this trailer.

By seeing it running on a Switch in a trailer, that makes it seem like the Switch port isn’t too far out.

On the other hand, it could just a red herring and we’re just being trolled.

Final Fantasy VII is featured heavily in the 30-second trailer while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is shown for a little bit near the end.

This trailer was just one of three “Nintendo Switch My Way” trailers that Nintendo has uploaded to its YouTube channel today.

Final Fantasy VII does have a page on Nintendo’s website but there’s not a whole lot of information to go with it. All we know is the release date is scheduled to be some time in 2019.

Several Final Fantasy games were announced as coming to the Switch during a September 2018 Nintendo Direct.

Final Fantasy VII, IX, X, X-2, XII, XV Pocket Edition, World of Final Fantasy and Crystal Chronicles were all announced as coming to the Switch and Xbox One.

No, it’s not a typo, Square Enix has not announced a port of VIII.

The Vita is currently your go-to handheld if you’re looking for Nintendo Switch games as many of the titles are available to play there.

All of that will change once the Switch versions come out and it will even feature some extra games such as XII and Crystal Chronicles.

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition and World of Final Fantasy have already launched on the Switch but we’re still waiting for official word on the other games in the series.

Let’s just hope that by seeing Final Fantasy VII featured in a trailer it means a release date will be here sooner rather than later.