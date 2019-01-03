Fortnite Magnus Skin Returns to Item Shop

The holidays are officially over which means we’re back to normal when it comes to skins in Fortnite.

Today’s item shop update didn’t give us a new skin but has brought back some old favorites. Today’s headliners are the Magnus and Vertex skins which both sport the Legendary rarity.

For those who miss the Viking theme of the past then the Magnus will surely be a cosmetic to keep your eye on. Epic Games has been pumping out new skins with a lot of regularity lately so it’s not surprising to see a break in the new content for now. The year 2018 was huge for Fortnite and if it wants to keep growing more cool skins will be essential.

The winter season has only just begun so we’re probably not done with seeing some of the winter-themed skins come into the game. The Christmas skins are probably done for but there are still a variety of winter-themed things that can be done with this game.

Here’s everything in today’s item shop:

Magnus (Outfit) – 2,000 V-Bucks

Vertex (Outfit) – 2,000 V-Bucks

Forerunner (Glider) – 800 V-Bucks

Forebearer (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Razor Edge (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Pop Lock (Emote) – 800 V-Bucks

Stage Dive (Glider) – 800 V-Bucks

Arctic Assassin (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Persuader (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

T-Pose (Emote) – 200 V-Bucks

Assault Trooper (Outfit) – 800 V-Bucks

The item shop updates daily so if there’s anything in today’s shop you want to grab it’ll be best to grab it now while it’s there. Epic Games has shown a tendency to release previously rare items so if you miss out on something the first time you can usually count on it to return in the future.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also