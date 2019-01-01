Fortnite: Secret Battle Star Location Week 5, Season 7

Another round of Fortnite loading screens have been leaked online, so it’s time to uncover the location of every Secret Battle Star. While previous Battle Stars have been fairly easy to locate, Week 5’s may prove challenging for those unfamiliar with some of the hidden areas. One of these is the Yeti Cave outside of Happy Hamlet.

In order to even unlock the Secret Battle Star, you will need to complete all of the challenges for Week 5. Once you have finished all of the challenges, drop west of Happy Hamlet in quadrant B9. Here you should see a chest near a large hole in the ground that leads to an underground cave. After you jump down you should see some chairs and a small shack, the Week 5 Secret Battle Star can be found on the top of this shack.

Run up the stairs or build your way up to the roof and grab your prize. Keep in mind, this location is pretty out of the way, so don’t expect a ton of loot. Remember, there are islands to your south that typically spawn planes, so you can go there if you need to catch a ride to the safety circle.

