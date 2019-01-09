Fortnite Taro & Nara Return to Item Shop

Two skins make their return to Fortnite tonight thanks to an item shop update.

The two skins in question are the Nara and Taro skins that released back in November but they are back today for a limited time.

These are both Epic skins which means they will set players back 1,500 V-Bucks but considering their rarity it might be worth picking these up if you like them. This definitely won’t be the last we see of these skins so don’t break the bank getting them if you don’t want to.

Also returning is the Slushy Soldier who we saw last month as part of the Christmas cosmetics. The Slushy Soldier is also an Epic Skin meaning it costs 1,500 V-Bucks. The Icicle harvesting tool returns with it for a cost of 500 V-Bucks.

Here’s everything you can find in today’s item shop:

Nara (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Taro (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Flying Carp (Glider) – 800 V-Bucks

Gatekeeper (Harvesting Tool) – 500 V-Bucks

Slushy Soldier (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Icicle (Harvesting Tool) – 500 V-Bucks

Cloaked Star (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

First Strike Specialist (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Criss Cross (Emote) – 500 V-Bucks

Jolly Roger (Glider) – 500 V-Bucks

Batsickle (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Slow Clap (Emote) – 200 V-Bucks

The item shop updates daily so if there’s anything in today’s shop you want to grab it’ll be best to grab it now while it’s there. Epic Games has shown a tendency to release previously rare items so if you miss out on something the first time you can usually count on it to return in the future.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.

