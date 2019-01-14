Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes Millennium Falcon Kit Reveal

At long last Han and Chewbacca’s Millennium Falcon from the original trilogy is coming to Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes.

Fans have had to wait for a long time for this famed ship to come into the game. There are two other variants currently in the game in Rey and Finn’s Millennium Falcon and Young Lando and L3’s Millennium Falcon.

While both ships are powerful in their own right the OG Millennium Falcon is surely set to become the strongest ship in the game as it is the first Legendary event for ships outside of the Chimera capital ship.

The ship will be piloted by Han Solo and Chewbacca. Han is a raid-exclusive character while Chewbacca is available through a Legendary event so this ship won’t be pilotable by just any player.

Here’s a look at the kit for the Millennium Falcon:

UNIT NAME: Han’s Millennium Falcon

ALIGNMENT: Light

CATEGORIES: Rebel, Scoundrel, Attacker, Cargo Ship

CREW: Han Solo, Chewbacca

Highly-modified Rebel Attacker that specializes in assists and shows up at just the right time

ABILITIES:

Basic: SPECIAL MODIFICATIONS

FINAL TEXT: Deal Physical damage to target enemy and call another random Rebel ally to assist. Inflict Target Lock for 2 turns on a Critical Hit. If the allied Capital Ship is a Rebel, dispel all buffs on target enemy.

Special 1 (Han): WATCH THIS (Cooldown 3)

FINAL TEXT: The Falcon dispels all debuffs from itself, recovers 50% Health and Protection, and gains the Outmaneuver unique buff for 3 turns (can’t be copied). Additionally, it gains 35% Turn Meter for each Rebel ally and Empire enemy.

Outmaneuver: +25% Evasion and can’t be targeted while other allies are present

Special 2 (Chewbacca): PUNCH IT! (Cooldown 4)

FINAL TEXT: Deal Physical damage to all enemies and grant all allies Defense Penetration Up for 2 turns. This attack deals 25% more damage for each Dark Side and each Empire enemy.

Unique: SHE MAY NOT LOOK LIKE MUCH

FINAL TEXT: All allies gain 10% Critical Chance, doubled for Rebel allies. The Falcon has a 50% chance to assist whenever another Rebel ally uses an ability during their turn. Whenever an ally reinforces, the Falcon grants them Accuracy Up for 2 turns. If that ally is a Rebel, they also gain Critical Damage Up for 2 turns. Additionally, when another Rebel ally is inflicted with 3 or more different debuffs, the Falcon dispels all debuffs on them.

Reinforcement: YAHOOO!

FINAL TEXT: Grant all other allies Foresight for 2 turns and call all Rebel allies to Assist. Additionally, reduce the cooldowns of the allied Rebel Capital Ship by 1 for all abilities except Call Reinforcement.

The event is currently slated to begin January 17.