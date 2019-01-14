Glider Re-deploy Returning to Fortnite via 7.20 Patch

The controversial Glider re-deploy mechanic is making a return to Fortnite with the 7.20 patch, but with one major change. Previously, players would just be able to summon their glider once they were falling from a specific height. This proved too powerful and the added mobility removed punishing players for building so high up. However, the re-deployable glider will now take up an inventory slot.

In news release, Epic Games explained their decision to move the re-deployable glider to the inventory space. Here’s what Epic Games had to say on the return of this potent item in Fortnite:

Heya folks, A while back we ran a test for glider re-deploy. There was a very split response on the mechanic which revealed some positives as well as some negatives. We removed the mechanic from default modes, but feel an alternative implementation will help in solving some of those negatives and better suits our goals. The goal with the item is to provide mobility and utility, but in a form that can be balanced and iterated upon. By implementing glider redeploy as an item we can iterate on multiple different levels (i.e. redeploy height, movement speed, drop chance, charge count), including inventory slot tension. Quick overview on how Glider Redeploy will work in v7.20: The Gliders item will take up an inventory slot and can be found from normal loot sources.

Activate Glider Redeploy as you normally would, you do not need to select the item. Each deploy will remove one charge, when all charges are used the item disappears. Use of Launch Pads, Rifts-to-Go, and LTM respawns will not consume a charge, as these put you in Skydiving mode.

The new Glider Redeploy item can be found in floor loot, Chests, Vending Machines and Supply Llamas. What about Soaring 50s or other large team modes? When you drop from the Battle Bus you will automatically be granted a Glider item with 50 charges. (This counts as being put into Skydiving mode which will not consume a charge of the Glider item.)

The shift to it being an inventory item will certainly help add some much-needed balance to the glider. Given how minimal your inventory space actually is, we suspect some players will select the Grappling Hook or Rift-to-Go over this item. In fact, it’s more than plausible that this item may get passed over quite a bit. While being able to fly on the go is powerful, it’s far less practical unless you need to traverse the map quickly.

Following tomorrow’s 7.20 patch we should have a better idea of how much this re-deployable glider impacts Fortnite’s meta. For now, it just seems like another oddity when there are far superior options in-game.

