10 Hang Line: Mountain Climber Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The most perilous journey of all includes climbing your way up a snowy mountain.

Yodo1 Games’ latest mobile action game embraces this harrowing concept. You’ll play the the role of a courageous savior who has to brave the harsh elements of Mother Nature. While you’re carefully making your way up and across dangerous snowy terrain, you’ll need to keep an eye out for trapped survivors to save and vicious animals to steer clear of. The devs behind this action-packed mountain climber want you to survive, which is why they’ve collaborated with us for this tips guide.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Hang Line: Mountain Climber:

1. Use the First Mountain to Train Yourself

• The controls and movement in Hang Line are really easy to learn, but things like swing arcs and speed can take a little time to get used to. If you find yourself having a tough time, revisit the early levels on the first mountain where you’ll have the most leeway and fewer collapsing surfaces to contend with.

2. If You Can See it, You Can Probably Swing From it

• All you have to do to attach the grappling hook to a snowy surface or rock outcrop is tap on it, and as long as you can see it – and have an unobstructed path between your climber and target – you can grab onto it.

3. Mind the Cracks

• Anything you grapple onto that cracks is going to fall apart. Whether it’s snowy surfaces or rock outcrops, as soon as you see cracks, you’re on borrowed time. These surfaces won’t crumble away immediately – they’ll stick around for a moment or two – but they will crumble and you don’t want to still be clinging to them when that happens.

4. Shifted Surfaces Stay Shifted

• If you grab onto loose snow that cracks and falls away from the mountainside, that patch is gone until you replay that level. The same goes for loose rocks. This can be a useful (and sometimes necessary) way to access areas further up the mountain, but keep in mind that it will also make traversal more difficult as grappleable surfaces start to dwindle.

5. Be on the Lookout for Survivors and Collectibles

• Sprinkled throughout each level are survivors that need rescuing and items to collect. Reaching either will earn you a bit of money, which can be used to unlock later levels as well as purchase stylish new helicopters.

6. Put the Indigenous Animals to Good Use

• It’s possible to use a goat’s headbutt to fling your climber to an area they may not otherwise be able to reach. They can hinder as easily as help, though, so try to figure out the angles involved before you toss yourself at them.

7. Too Many Bumps Can Stun Your Climber

• It’s totally safe to touch the rock faces as you climb – and practically unavoidable in some cases – but too many knocks too close together (or one big thump) will stun your climber temporarily, rendering them unable to act for a moment or two.

8. Different Level Icons Denote Different Goals

• You can tell what you need to do to fully complete a level based on its icon. A trio of people means there are three survivors to rescue, three price stickers means you have to find and collect three items in the level, and the infinite symbol means the level is endless.

9. Mind Your Missions, Earn More Cash

• Missions are tasks you can complete to earn some extra money. These usually involve things like saving a specific number of survivors or scaling a specified distance in Endless mode and can often be completed in chunks across more than one level at a time (i.e. you can rescue 1 survivor in one level, two in another, etc).

10. If You Want to Get 100-Percent, You’ll Need to Pay Extra Attention

• If you want to fully complete a mountain, you’ll need to do a bit more than just reach the top of each of its levels. When you select a mountain from the Map screen you’ll be able to see how much of a percentage you’ve completed so far, as well as what special tasks – for example, rescuing a specific number of survivors – still need to be completed.

