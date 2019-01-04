Hitman HD Enhanced Collection Releases Next Week

Hitman fans rejoice, developer Io Interactive have announced that remastered versions of Hitman: Blood Money and Hitman: Absolution will release next week. Both games make up the newly announced Hitman HD Enhanced Collection, which was unveiled via Hitman’s Twitter account early this morning.

The collection itself appears to only include Absolution and Blood Money, so fans of the original three are out of luck. Both games will feature improved controls, 60 FPS (frames per second), better lighting, and will be playable in 4K. It’s unclear if Io Interactive has added in any of the new features from Hitman 2 or if the controls are simply more streamlined now.

Sadly, the price and platforms this is coming too are unknown. The Hitman HD Enhanced Collection is only available digitally and for Xbox One and PS4. There has been no word on a PC version of the collection. For the unfamiliar, Blood Money is considered one of the best entries in the franchise thanks to its unique levels and difficulty.

Absolution took the franchise in a different direction, focusing more on a complex story than simple assassination missions. Its reception from the community has been mixed, but Absolution is an entertaining ride – even if it’s not nearly as replayable.

If you want to pick up and play the Hitman HD Enhanced Collection it releases on January 11, 2019, for $59.99.

See Also