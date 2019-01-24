How to Beat the Incinerator Puzzle in Resident Evil 2 Remake

Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 2 has officially released and it’s bringing old school horror into the modern era. While some elements are completely new, Resident Evil 2 keeps many of the same plot moments found in the original. One of these is the inclusion of Ada Wong, who is briefly playable during Leon’s campaign.

As you progress with Ada, you will eventually need to grab a special Umbrella Wristband in an incinerator. However, once you grab the band, Annette Birkin will lock the door and start the machine. You will now have one minute to escape the incinerator or Ada will be burned alive. To get out of this death trap all you will need is the hacking device you’ve been using for the majority of her segment.

Once you regain control, turn immediately to your left and hack the power box. Now quickly face the incinerator door and hack the front left box until it explodes. Quickly turn back to your left and hack the valve once so the blue powerline going vertical lights up yellow. Once this happens, look forward and hack the front right power box until it explodes.

Finally, hack the right valve once and then destroy the final power box in the center. This will trigger a cutscene and allow Ada to escape the incinerator before she is burned alive.

See Also