How to Beat the Ice Storm Challenges in Fortnite

Fortnite’s latest live event has just concluded and the entire map is covered in snow. Brought on by the Ice King, players will have to deal with this altered environment, which features fog and hordes of Icy Fiends. Epic Games has also included 13 unique challenges that are tied to the Ice Storm event. Anyone who beats all 13 challenges will unlock a new glider.

For those unfamiliar with how Fortnite’s event challenges work, they cannot all be completed right away. Instead, every day, Epic Games releases two more until all of them are unlocked. Because of this, we will be updating this post daily with how to finish the other Ice Storm challenges. Additionally, seven of the challenges were leaked ahead of time.

We will be including them below, but there is a chance Epic Games alters the requirements. Because of this, take any of the challenges listed with (Leak) after it with a grain of salt.

If you want this dark sleigh glider than here’s what you need to do:

1) Complete 6 Ice Storm Challenges

The first challenge is one you are currently unable to complete. This will only be available on the third day of the event which is Monday. To unlock this step, all you have to do is finish 6 other challenges that specifically from the Ice Storm event. No Daily or Weekly challenges will count towards your progress.

2) Destroy 250 Ice Fiends

Just like the Cube Fiends, these zombie-like monsters will spawn from large, blue crystals that are scattered throughout the map. They come in different varieties, but all are pretty weak. The real challenge isn’t getting killed while you are farming these Icy Fiends. We recommend going to a remote, named location that is far away from the bus’ initial path.

This should ensure a much lower chance of having to deal with other players while you’re shooting these beasts. Make sure to use explosives and automatic weapons, as these are the best ways to quickly dispatch groups of them. If you have traps, you can also try funneling them into a “kill box” for easy disposal.

Remember, the Icy Fiends won’t spawn right away, you’ll have to wait a few seconds before the crystals start materializing.

3) Deal 5,000 Explosive Damage to Ice Fiends

This challenge is also pretty simple and will unlock as you simply play the game. In order to finish this step, you’ll need to deal a total of 5,000 explosive damage to Icy Fiends. Explosives include grenade launchers, rocket launchers, grenades, and dynamite. If you are using dynamite we suggest throwing it at your feet and backing up since it has a rather long fuse.

One good place to farm is near Lonely Lodge, as we found three crystals on the north side that were pretty close to one another. Remember, you can also use planes or other vehicles to scout out locations for where the Ice Fiends spawn.

4) Deal Damage With Assault Rifles or Pistols to the Ice Legion (Leak)

Our first leaked challenge – which currently unavailable to complete in-game – revolves around dealing damage to the undead horde with Assault Rifles or Pistols. This is far and away the easiest weapon challenge to complete since these weapon archetypes are very common. One of the best weapons for killing the Ice Fiends is the Heavy Assault rifle since you can stay away from the horde and pick them off as they charge you.

5) Deal Damage With SMGs or Shotguns to the Ice Legion (Leak)

Just like the challenge above, this one simply requires you to use either SMGs or Shotguns against the Ice Fiends. We don’t suspect this will give many players trouble, but just be careful of the bigger Ice Fiends. They can take a fair amount of damage, so be prepared to use a few shells or possibly an entire clip on them.

6) Destroy Ice Shards in Different Matches (Leak)

While we cannot say for certain what the Ice Shards are, there’s a very big chance these are what spawns the Ice Fiends. You can only blow up one per match, so make sure to take it out after you’re done farming zombies. Explosives such as Dynamite are perfect for taking out the Ice Shards and any additional fiends hanging about. Alternatively, you could just destroy it with an assault rifle or sniper rifle from a safe distance.

7) Deal Damage to the Ice Legion in a Single Match (Leak)

The last of our Ice Storm leaked challenges is perhaps the most difficult. Even though we don’t know the exact amount of damage needed, you’ll still need to play safe. It’s very easy to get jumped when you’re focused on the horde and not the other players.

We strongly recommend you fly to a remote location away from other players. This will ensure that you can farm Ice Fiends without being killed. Remember to not destroy the crystal otherwise they will stop spawning and you’ll need to find a new one. Finally, try using the environment to your advantage. Cliffs and steep mountains are great since the fiends can’t climb this terrain. It will also keep you relatively safe from other people.