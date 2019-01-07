Jack Morrison aka Soldier: 76 Is Gay, Creator Michael Chu Says in Short Story

Jack Morrison is gay and was formerly in a relationship with a man named Vincent, according to a short story written by Overwatch creator Michael Chu. On January 7, Overwatch gamers took to Twitter en masse to post screenshots from a short story that Chu wrote titled, “Bastet.”

The key piece of dialogue occurs between Ana and Jack, shortly after Ana has found Morrison, wounded, on the streets of Cairo. Ana discovers a photo of a dark-haired man named Vincent and says: “Vincent… I haven’t thought about him in years. Still keeping a candle lit for him?” Morrison responds, “Nothing like that.” Ana goes on, “You’ve never looked in on him? You must have been curious. All the surveillance power in the world. I bet Gabe would have put a Blackwatch agent on him if you asked… Okay, touchy subject.” Jack then laughs, “He got married. They’re very happy. I’m happy for him. Vincent deserved a happier life than the one I could give him. We both knew that I could never put anything above my duty. Everything I fought for was to protect people like him… That’s the sacrifice I made.” Ana chimes in, “Relationships don’t work out so well for us, do they?” At that point, Ana is rubbing her finger, where her wedding ring used to be.

The outing of Morrison has been met with a largely positive response from the Overwatch game playing community. Although, one commenter, Lee, on Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch forum wrote, “I’m gonna be 100% honest I don’t really feel like 76 being gay fits his character… It’s not going to affect me playing him though It’s just “whatever” to me. I’m not against gays or anything just to be 100% clear. I’m not going to say anything else now lol.”

Here are some of the more positive responses the development has received via Twitter:

JACK MORRISON HAS OFFICIALLY BEEN CONFIRMED GAY THANK YOU FUCKING GOD IN HEAVEN 😭🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/aOdoJLi16G — MK ☆ RET @ COMMS CLOSED (@retquits) January 7, 2019

takashi shirogane is gay, jack morrison is gay. gays stay winning with their buff daddies pic.twitter.com/Y8XBLrdGYy — witchy aunt (@atlascaptn) January 7, 2019

JACK MORRISON IS GAY I REPEAT SOLDIER 76 IS GAY WHAT A GOOD DAY FOR LORE #Overwatch pic.twitter.com/HV0TkT8R2n — Chloë (@IzyDoDiamentow) January 7, 2019

jack morrison had a boyfriend???? soldier 76 is now canonly gay/bi?? THIS IS SO GREAT????? pic.twitter.com/1dWphO9lvF — jess @ gaywatch (@wildmoony) January 7, 2019

i'm very happy with soldier jack morrison being gay, i just don't think I'm ready for the more ignorance we'll have to endure again — 💪Your big brother Shu💪 (@Rimekissedblade) January 7, 2019

In November 2016, Chu told attendees at Blizzcon that several characters in Overwatch were LGBTQ, although he never identified the characters by name.

According to Overwatch lore, Morrison is a native of Bloomington, Indiana, and was formerly in the United States military prior to joining Overwatch. His character is voiced by Fred Tatasciore.

