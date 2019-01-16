Two New Games Added to Xbox One’s Games With Gold

We’re halfway through January and two more titles have been added for Microsoft’s Games with Gold program. Given out to anyone currently subscribed to Xbox Live, players can pick up a free game on both Xbox One and Xbox 360. Keep in mind this is only for the month of January, so if you want any of the games detailed below make sure to grab them now.

For the Xbox One, the free game is the racing game WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship and Xbox 360 users will have a chance to grab Far Cry 2. Keep in mind, Far Cry 2 is backwards compatible on the Xbox One so you can play it there if you pick it up. Of the two, we recommend Far Cry 2 due to its solid gameplay, intriguing story, and excellent level editor.

Along with WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship and Far Cry 2, players can pick up one of the best games of 2018, Celeste. You also have a few more hours to grab Never Alone for the Xbox One and Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light for the Xbox 360 before they become unavailable via Games with Gold. The other three titles listed above will be free until January 31.

See Also