How to Unlock Leon’s Desk in Resident Evil 2 Remake

The remake of Resident Evil 2 has finally arrived, so it’s time to grab a gun and slay hordes of the undead. Like previous entries in this iconic franchise, Resident Evil 2 is full of puzzles for players to solve. This is something the original 1998 version of the game helped popularize, as it was full of intricate codes and environmental puzzles that users had to figure out in order to progress.

One of the first puzzles you encounter is in the Racoon City Police Department in the West Office on the first floor. This puzzle requires players to open up Leon’s desk via two locks located on the right and left side of his desk. Each lock is tied to the first letter of the other officer’s names who have desks next to Leon. You can deduce their names by looking at the name tags both on and around their desks.

If you are looking at Leon’s desk, the code for the left lock is NED and the right lock is MRG. Once both locks have been cracked, Leon’s desk will open you will get the High-Capacity MAg for the Matilda. This is very good as it raises your ammo count to 24 and gives you a faster reload. We strongly recommend getting this as soon as possible.

Make sure to kill the zombie laying on the desk first, since they will jump up and attack if you get to close. This is a pretty easy puzzle to solve and it can be done once you are allowed to freely explore the RCPD.

