How Long is the Remake of Resident Evil 2?

The remake of Resident Evil 2 is almost here and perhaps one of the best horror games of the generation. Despite being a remake of the 1998 version, developer/publisher Capcom has done a marvelous job injecting this title with new life. Featuring updated enemies, new puzzles, and weapons, there’s a lot to do in Resident Evil 2.

Divided across two campaigns, players can assume the role of either Leon or Claire at the start of the game. Each of these campaigns takes roughly between 7-10 hours to complete depending on your level of difficulty and if you spend time exploring the world. However, since both Leon and Claire have very similar core campaigns, you may have a much faster second playthrough.

Additionally, completing either Leon or Claire’s main story will unlock a second campaign that shows the game from the perspective of whatever character you didn’t pick from the start. These are a little trickier, but also a bit shorter than any of the starting campaigns. On average, a B story or second run takes about 5-6 hours, but your difficulty choice will impact your time.

There are also a number of collectibles, costumes, and art you can unlock for those willing to do repeat playthroughs. Yet, to just beat the main campaigns and their respective B stories, Resident Evil will take around 40ish hours for an average player on the Standard difficulty. If you are looking for a new game to play or are a fan of the horror genre we strongly recommend picking up the remake of Resident Evil 2.

