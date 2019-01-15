New Medieval Sword Leaked for Fortnite

With the Fortnite 7.20 patch released today, players have already begun to search for any hints of what’s to come in the future. While new skins, gliders, and pickaxes have all be uncovered, one curious item is a new sword.

Posted on Twitter by user Trix – Fortnite Leaks, sound files for something called the “Medieval Sword” can be seen. Listening to the files we can hear different sounds of the sword swinging and striking targets. Another leak from Twitter user SR Drabx suggests that this is not a new pickaxe, but a weapon that players can pick up.

Given the massive controversy following the Infinity Blade, we doubt that this sword will let players leap through the air. Instead, this might serve as an alternate close quarters weapon for those who don’t want to use a Shotgun or SMG. There’s currently no release date or confirmation of the sword’s existence, so take any of the info with a grain of salt.

That being said, it will be intriguing to see how Epic Games incorporates a sword into Fortnite’s typical loot pool. The damage will have to be pretty significant for it to be considered a viable weapon, otherwise, the medieval sword might come off as a novelty.

