OT Millennium Falcon Coming to Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes

In the past couple days, there was a puzzle posted by Capital Games, the developer of Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes, that asked players to weed through a variety of clues to find out what would be coming next to the game.

If you want to take a look at how players came to the conclusion that the Original Trilogy Millennium Falcon would be the next major addition to the game you can check out this recap on Reddit here.

This new Millennium Falcon will presumably be piloted by Han Solo and Chewbacca since the Original Trilogy versions of those characters are now in the game. Han Solo is available through the Heroic Pit raid while Chewbacca is available through a Legendary event that requires very powerful Bounty Hunter faction characters.

The Millennium Falcon will end up being the first event, outside of Capital Ships, so it’ll be interesting to see the requirements for this event. A lot of the speculation is focusing on Bounty Hunter ships and that seems like a strong possibility.

Bounty hunters were hired by Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back to capture the Millennium Falcon so it’d make a lot of sense to see them needed here, especially since a bunch of Bounty Hunter faction ships were recently introduced into the game.

This Millennium Falcon will bump the number of Falcons in the game up to three. With the addition of the OT Falcon we’ll now have the Episode 7 Falcon piloted by Scavenger Rey and Finn, Lando’s Falcon piloted by Young Lando and L3 and now we’ll have the OT Falcon piloted by Han and Chewbacca.

The kit for the ship hasn’t been revealed but we can almost guarantee it will be a ship worth getting if you care about your spot in the Fleet Arena even a little bit.