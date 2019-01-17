Mortal Kombat 11: Release Date, Characters, Stages, Trailers and More

The Game Awards 2018 was pretty exciting for several reasons.

Viewers got a sneak peek at the first DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Several unannounced projects got revealed to the gaming public. And we got to watch live musical performances of standout gaming compositions. But the biggest reveal of all from that awards show was the announcement of the next Mortal Kombat entry. Ed Boon hit the stage and shocked the world with a shocking (pun intended) trailer that showcased a brutal battle between Raiden and Scorpion. The footage sent fans into a frenzy and got the world excited about Fatalities all over again.

Mortal Kombat 11 is on its way. Here’s a breakdown of everything that’s set to come in NetherRealm Studios’ next AAA-fighter.

Release Date

Mortal Kombat 11 is scheduled to release on April 23, 2019.

Mortal Kombat 11 Reveal Trailer

Characters

Mortal Kombat’s lineage definitely lies in its unbridled brutality. But it also garners so much adoration from its fanbase due to its massive offering of varied characters. Mortal Kombat 11 is honoring those rabid fans by bringing back several fan-favorite “kombatants.”

A slew of new fighters will be joining the bloody and gory fray, of course. Hollywood talent will actually be associated with this new Mortal Kombat installment. In a very cool move, Sonya Blade will be voiced by WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey. As for new characters, the first fresh entrant is Geras. Geras relies on his time manipulation powers and sand-based abilities in battle. Refer to the list posted below to read up on the game’s entire roster:

– Raiden (Returning Character)

– Scorpion (Returning Character)

– Baraka (Returning Character)

– Skarlet (Returning Character)

– Sub-Zero (Returning Character)

– Lui Kang (Returning Character)

– Kung Lao (Returning Character)

– Sonya Blade (Returning Character)

– Shao Khan (Returning Character)

– Geras (New Character)

– Kronika (New Character)

Modes and Stages

Mortal Kombat is known for giving its players a satisfying array of single-player and multiplayer modes. The cinematic story mode will be the major single-player experience within Mortal Kombat 11. The “Towers of Time” mode will also appear as a single-player mode – its themed towers will challenge players as they take on a series of worthy opponents. These towers can be completed in order to attain a high score, fulfill quest requirements, and earn additional rewards. Towers expire after a while, but are instantly replaced by new ones on a frequent basis. Online multiplayer will make its return alongside a brand new Tournament Mode. When official news is announced regarding the game’s stages, we’ll make sure to list that info here.

Story

Mortal Kombat 11’s story takes place after the events of Mortal Kombat X. In a scene that takes place near the closing moments of Mortal Kombat X, Raiden takes the head of Elder God Shinnok after a particularly brutal torture session. After Raiden leaves with his new trophy, a woman known as Kronika (“The Keeper of Time”) arrives on the scene.

Due to Raiden’s actions, the balance of history has been disrupted. Kronika now looks to right Raiden’s wrongs and put an end to Earthrealm’s defiance by bringing order to the universe via her time control powers. It appears that Mortal Kombat 11 will take players on a wild ride through a playable story mode that will weave throughout different points in Mortal Kombat’s history. Current versions of each playable character will confront their past selves due to Kronika’s time-based abilities.

Gameplay Mechanics

Mortal Kombat 11 gives players the ability to customize their favorite characters. This new feature has been labeled the “Custom Character Variation System.” Each fighter can change into one of three attires and be outfitted with a bevy of bone-splitting moves. Along with those customizations, you’ll also have the ability to change the gear associated with each character (Scorpion’s Kunai, for instance). Three custom move/attire loadouts will be available for each character alongside your own. The full suite of items players can customize are a character’s Skins, Gear, Special Abilities, Intro, Victory Cinemas, Taunts, and Brutalities. All of these attachments can be earned via gameplay.

When it come to actual “kombat,” the game sticks to the 2D fighting gameplay the series is known for. Two meters are now present – one for offensive maneuvers and the other for defensive moves. Perfect blocks are now a part of the one-on-one battles and are referred to as a “Flawless Block,” which allows a character to instantly counter into a combo after blocking at the right time. Fatalities, a series regular feature, thankfully makes its return.

When a character’s life drops lower than 30-percent, they’ll get to utilize a powerful super move known as a “Fatal Blow.” This new maneuver replaces “X-Ray’s” – although that move has been removed, the camera zoom-in’s and X-Ray viewpoints have been kept intact. During the more brutal moments of each fight, you’ll get to see those camera tricks in action. As for stage weapons usage, that mechanic also makes a return. You can all look forward to checking out the game for yourself when the beta drops on March 28, 2019 (access to the beta is granted only if you pre-order the game). The beta will only be available on PS4 and Xbox One.

Trailers

Mortal Kombat 11 Pre-Order

Mortal Kombat 11 is up for pre-order through three different variations – a regular (sold here), Premium (sold here), and Kollector’s Edition. Pre-ordering any of these editions gets you access to the beta and a playable character for the full game – Shao Khan. The Premium Edition comes with both of those bonuses, plus a SteelBook Case and access to the game’s season pass (the “Kombat Pack”). The Kombat Pack comes with six DLC characters, seven skins, seven gear sets, and one week early access to all the DLC characters.

The Kollector’s Edition (which will only be available for the PS4 and Xbox One) features the following goodies:

– a physical copy of Mortal Kombat 11

– access to the Kombat Pack and the beta

– a Kombat Pack Day One Skin

– an exclusive Kollector’s Edition Skin

– a SteelBook Case

– a physical Scorpion Mask Bust

– a commemorative magnet coin

– an authenticity plate

